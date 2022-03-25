Hancock Whitney Corp Acquires 192 Shares of Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY)

Hancock Whitney Corp raised its holdings in shares of Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY – Get Rating) by 0.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 205,068 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 192 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp’s holdings in Berry Global Group were worth $15,131,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in shares of Berry Global Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,095,000. Strs Ohio grew its stake in shares of Berry Global Group by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 31,098 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,294,000 after acquiring an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. J2 Capital Management Inc bought a new position in shares of Berry Global Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $288,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Berry Global Group by 117.0% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,352 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 729 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Community Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Berry Global Group by 87.0% in the fourth quarter. Community Capital Management LLC now owns 21,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,586,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. 95.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Berry Global Group alerts:

In related news, President Curt Begle sold 14,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.99, for a total value of $1,035,860.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 2.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

BERY stock traded up $0.75 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $58.68. The company had a trading volume of 1,074,485 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,059,103. The company has a market capitalization of $7.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.35. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $62.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $65.48. Berry Global Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $52.54 and a 1-year high of $74.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.86, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $3.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.43 billion. Berry Global Group had a net margin of 5.07% and a return on equity of 28.70%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.12 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Berry Global Group, Inc. will post 7.3 earnings per share for the current year.

BERY has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Berry Global Group from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Berry Global Group from $81.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Berry Global Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $71.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Berry Global Group from $71.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Berry Global Group from $85.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.23.

About Berry Global Group (Get Rating)

Berry Global Group, Inc engages in the provision of value-added engineered materials, nonwoven specialty materials and consumer packaging with customized solutions. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Packaging International, Consumer Packaging North America, Engineered Materials and Health, Hygiene & Specialties.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BERY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Berry Global Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Berry Global Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.