Hancock Whitney Corp Boosts Holdings in OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF)

Hancock Whitney Corp lifted its stake in OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 41,920 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 299 shares during the quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp’s holdings in OneMain were worth $2,098,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of OneMain by 16.2% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,841,202 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $267,865,000 after purchasing an additional 675,979 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in OneMain by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,330,149 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $239,562,000 after acquiring an additional 2,164,897 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in OneMain by 17.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,097,152 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $226,695,000 after acquiring an additional 619,255 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in OneMain by 40.8% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,658,918 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $147,118,000 after acquiring an additional 769,943 shares during the period. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lifted its position in OneMain by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 1,792,723 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $89,708,000 after acquiring an additional 104,319 shares during the period. 90.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of OMF stock traded up $0.37 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $47.03. The company had a trading volume of 1,545,058 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,338,002. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $49.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $52.12. OneMain Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $42.13 and a one year high of $63.19. The firm has a market cap of $5.99 billion, a PE ratio of 4.77 and a beta of 1.82.

OneMain ( NYSE:OMF Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $2.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.31 by $0.07. OneMain had a net margin of 28.60% and a return on equity of 44.08%. The firm had revenue of $784.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.77 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that OneMain Holdings, Inc. will post 8.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 18th. Investors of record on Monday, February 14th were given a dividend of $0.95 per share. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.08%. This is a positive change from OneMain’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 11th. OneMain’s payout ratio is 38.58%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on OMF shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of OneMain from $64.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of OneMain from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. JMP Securities lowered their price target on shares of OneMain from $72.00 to $68.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on shares of OneMain in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of OneMain from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.67.

In other OneMain news, CEO Douglas H. Shulman bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $48.37 per share, for a total transaction of $48,370.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

About OneMain

OneMain Holdings, Inc is a consumer finance company, which provides origination, underwriting and servicing of personal loans, primarily to non-prime customers. It operates through the following segments: Consumer & Insurance and Other segments. The Consumer & Insurance segment consists of service secured and unsecured personal loans, voluntary credit and non-credit insurance, and related products through its combined branch network, digital platform, and centralized operations.

