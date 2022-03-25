Hancock Whitney Corp Cuts Stock Holdings in First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN)

Hancock Whitney Corp trimmed its position in shares of First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN – Get Rating) by 12.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 760,724 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 103,712 shares during the quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp’s holdings in First Horizon were worth $12,423,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in First Horizon by 20.5% during the 3rd quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,998,226 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $374,641,000 after acquiring an additional 3,913,466 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management boosted its holdings in First Horizon by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 14,877,832 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $242,359,000 after acquiring an additional 518,682 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in First Horizon by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 8,262,872 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $134,600,000 after acquiring an additional 406,629 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in First Horizon by 48.0% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,038,669 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $130,948,000 after acquiring an additional 2,608,767 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of First Horizon by 36.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,527,071 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $112,787,000 after buying an additional 1,750,879 shares during the last quarter. 80.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of FHN traded up $0.27 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $23.40. 6,997,670 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,220,748. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $19.98 and a 200-day moving average of $17.78. First Horizon Co. has a one year low of $14.67 and a one year high of $24.24. The firm has a market cap of $12.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.40 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

First Horizon ( NYSE:FHN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.10. First Horizon had a return on equity of 14.69% and a net margin of 30.85%. The firm had revenue of $745.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $730.51 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.46 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that First Horizon Co. will post 1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. First Horizon’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.48%.

FHN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of First Horizon from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $21.00 to $25.00 in a report on Monday, March 7th. Raymond James downgraded shares of First Horizon from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded shares of First Horizon from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of First Horizon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $22.00 to $25.00 in a report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut First Horizon from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.63.

In other news, Chairman Daryl G. Byrd sold 155,328 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.27, for a total transaction of $2,682,514.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.63% of the company’s stock.

First Horizon Corp. (Tennessee) operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of checking accounts, savings products, mortgage banking, lending, and financing to individuals and businesses. It operates the business through four segments: Regional Banking, Specialty Banking, and Corporate.

