Hancock Whitney Corp Decreases Stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS)

Hancock Whitney Corp lessened its holdings in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 23,910 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock after selling 446 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp’s holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods were worth $2,750,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 18.4% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,318,344 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $277,668,000 after acquiring an additional 360,476 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,171,797 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $260,155,000 after acquiring an additional 17,713 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 13.6% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,554,136 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $186,139,000 after buying an additional 186,174 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its position in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 32.4% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,431,090 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $52,679,000 after buying an additional 350,515 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 3.1% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 446,639 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $53,494,000 after buying an additional 13,238 shares during the period. 92.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DKS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Stephens cut their price target on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $138.00 to $122.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Wedbush lowered their target price on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $155.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $132.00 to $122.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded DICK’S Sporting Goods from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $116.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $168.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $135.79.

In other news, SVP John Edward Hayes III sold 2,626 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.69, for a total value of $290,671.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Lee J. Belitsky sold 36,473 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.25, for a total value of $4,057,621.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 72,685 shares of company stock valued at $8,004,654. Insiders own 30.09% of the company’s stock.

DKS traded up $1.44 during trading on Friday, reaching $108.33. 1,601,166 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,855,817. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $109.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $117.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The company has a market capitalization of $9.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.70. DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. has a 1 year low of $72.13 and a 1 year high of $147.39.

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The sporting goods retailer reported $3.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.54 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $3.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.31 billion. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a return on equity of 60.28% and a net margin of 12.36%. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.43 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. will post 12.57 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 18th will be issued a $0.488 dividend. This represents a $1.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.80%. This is a boost from DICK’S Sporting Goods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 17th. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s payout ratio is 14.05%.

Dick’s Sporting Goods, Inc engages in the retail of an extensive assortment of authentic sports equipment, apparel, footwear, and accessories through a blend of associates, in-store services, and unique specialty shop-in-shops. The company was founded by Richard T. Stack in 1948 and is headquartered in Coraopolis, PA.

