Hancock Whitney Corp Has $1.76 Million Holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Hancock Whitney Corp increased its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,808 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $1,759,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of LOW. Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the third quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the third quarter valued at about $44,000. 73.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of LOW stock traded down $6.25 on Friday, reaching $212.92. 6,831,418 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,931,057. The company has a market cap of $140.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.79, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a 50-day moving average of $227.66 and a 200-day moving average of $231.49. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $182.08 and a one year high of $263.31.

Lowe’s Companies ( NYSE:LOW Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The home improvement retailer reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.06. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 8.77% and a negative return on equity of 551.52%. The company had revenue of $21.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.91 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.33 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lowe’s Companies announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Wednesday, December 15th that allows the company to repurchase $13.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the home improvement retailer to buy up to 7.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 20th will be issued a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 19th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.50%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.73%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $265.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $270.00 to $292.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $263.30.

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as appliances, dÃ©cor, paint, hardware, millwork, lawn and garden, lighting, lumber and building materials, flooring, kitchens and bath, rough plumbing and electrical, seasonal and outdoor living, and tools.

