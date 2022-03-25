Hancock Whitney Corp Has $21.61 Million Stock Holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

Hancock Whitney Corp lifted its position in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) by 67.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 58,369 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,495 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp’s holdings in Estée Lauder Companies were worth $21,608,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EL. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Estée Lauder Companies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Estée Lauder Companies by 405.0% during the 3rd quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 101 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Estée Lauder Companies by 73.9% during the 4th quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 80 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the period. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Estée Lauder Companies by 8,400.0% during the 4th quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 85 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the period. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new stake in Estée Lauder Companies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Estée Lauder Companies alerts:

In other news, EVP Michael O’hare sold 16,389 shares of Estée Lauder Companies stock in a transaction on Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $309.88, for a total transaction of $5,078,623.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider John Demsey sold 23,248 shares of Estée Lauder Companies stock in a transaction on Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $314.10, for a total value of $7,302,196.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 50,816 shares of company stock valued at $15,940,998. Company insiders own 13.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:EL traded down $1.79 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $274.89. The stock had a trading volume of 981,944 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,694,581. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 12 month low of $248.42 and a 12 month high of $374.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $293.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $322.25. The company has a market cap of $98.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.10, a PEG ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.11.

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $3.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.38. Estée Lauder Companies had a net margin of 18.35% and a return on equity of 44.71%. The firm had revenue of $5.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.49 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.61 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 7.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th were given a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 25th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.87%. Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.12%.

EL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $360.00 to $342.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 7th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Estée Lauder Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $355.00 to $374.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $327.00 to $334.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $350.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $375.00 to $330.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Estée Lauder Companies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $358.05.

About Estée Lauder Companies (Get Rating)

The Estée Lauder Companies, Inc engages in the manufacture of skin care, makeup, fragrance and hair care products. It sells products under the following brand names: Estée Lauder, Clinique, Origins, MAC, Bobbi Brown, La Mer, Jo Malone London, Aveda and Too Faced. Its channels consist of department stores, multi-brand retailers, upscale perfumeries and pharmacies, and prestige salons and spas.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Estée Lauder Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Estée Lauder Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.