Hancock Whitney Corp Lowers Position in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX)

Hancock Whitney Corp lessened its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 140,110 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,156 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp’s holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF were worth $7,790,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF in the fourth quarter worth $2,060,000. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC now owns 143,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,959,000 after acquiring an additional 10,191 shares during the last quarter. Sage Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 29.5% in the fourth quarter. Sage Financial Group Inc. now owns 73,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,066,000 after acquiring an additional 16,653 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 20.8% in the fourth quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 7,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $434,000 after acquiring an additional 1,341 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 179.5% in the fourth quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $608,000 after acquiring an additional 7,019 shares during the last quarter.

ACWX traded down $0.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $52.35. The stock had a trading volume of 1,938,803 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,551,998. iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF has a one year low of $48.05 and a one year high of $59.19. The business has a 50-day moving average of $51.31 and a 200-day moving average of $53.67.

The business also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $0.085 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th.

