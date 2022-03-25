Hancock Whitney Corp Reduces Stock Holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Hancock Whitney Corp reduced its stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 20.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 95,500 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 24,223 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp’s holdings in AT&T were worth $2,349,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in T. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in AT&T by 92.4% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 53,832,341 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,469,084,000 after purchasing an additional 25,849,299 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 2.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 520,767,902 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $14,065,940,000 after acquiring an additional 11,916,885 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 98.4% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 12,558,300 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $339,200,000 after acquiring an additional 6,227,500 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 38.7% in the third quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 10,875,711 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $293,753,000 after acquiring an additional 3,031,900 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 7.9% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 41,048,270 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,108,714,000 after acquiring an additional 3,005,913 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 51.63% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays decreased their price objective on AT&T from $30.00 to $28.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley raised AT&T from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $32.00 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Tigress Financial increased their price objective on AT&T from $36.00 to $41.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on AT&T in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research decreased their price target on AT&T from $29.00 to $27.00 and set a “peer perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, AT&T presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.43.

NYSE:T traded up $0.51 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $23.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 31,757,068 shares, compared to its average volume of 53,630,922. The business’s 50-day moving average is $24.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.99. The company has a market capitalization of $170.29 billion, a PE ratio of 8.64, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.70. AT&T Inc. has a 52-week low of $22.02 and a 52-week high of $33.88.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The technology company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.02. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.50% and a net margin of 11.89%. The business had revenue of $40.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.75 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.75 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 2.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AT&T Profile (Get Rating)

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

