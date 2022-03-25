Hancock Whitney Corp Sells 136 Shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Hancock Whitney Corp lowered its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 5,173 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 136 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $1,979,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sepio Capital LP lifted its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Sepio Capital LP now owns 14,271 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $5,459,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 7,122 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,724,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co raised its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co now owns 2,570 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $983,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 13.5% during the fourth quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust now owns 2,682 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,026,000 after acquiring an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Old North State Trust LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 312.9% during the fourth quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 256 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.52% of the company’s stock.

Get The Goldman Sachs Group alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded The Goldman Sachs Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. Barclays decreased their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $556.00 to $505.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. UBS Group set a $416.00 price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Odeon Capital Group downgraded The Goldman Sachs Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $598.00 to $574.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, The Goldman Sachs Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $435.67.

Shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock traded up $1.26 during trading on Friday, hitting $337.49. 1,573,302 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,474,862. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $317.72 and a 1 year high of $426.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $112.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.69, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.47. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $346.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $378.57.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The investment management company reported $10.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $12.10 by ($1.29). The firm had revenue of $12.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.09 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 22.97% and a net margin of 33.29%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $12.08 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 38.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd will be given a $2.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.37%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is 13.48%.

The Goldman Sachs Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.