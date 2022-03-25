Hancock Whitney Corp Sells 4,594 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Hancock Whitney Corp cut its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Get Rating) by 10.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 38,096 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,594 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $8,474,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $10,784,000. Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,344 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,633,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. Summit Place Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Summit Place Financial Advisors LLC now owns 20,426 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,544,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC increased its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 297.9% in the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC now owns 29,419 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,544,000 after purchasing an additional 22,025 shares during the period. Finally, Private Wealth Strategies L.L.C. acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $222,000.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF stock traded up $0.28 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $206.12. 19,403,574 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 38,202,648. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $201.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $216.27. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a twelve month low of $187.92 and a twelve month high of $244.46.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

