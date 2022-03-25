Hancock Whitney Corp Sells 980 Shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Hancock Whitney Corp cut its stake in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 180,390 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 980 shares during the period. Applied Materials comprises 0.9% of Hancock Whitney Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Hancock Whitney Corp’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $28,387,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Applied Materials during the third quarter worth about $30,000. MV Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 76.1% during the third quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 236 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Applied Materials during the third quarter worth about $32,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management grew its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 1,538.5% during the fourth quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 213 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Applied Materials during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.05% of the company’s stock.

AMAT traded down $1.53 during trading on Friday, reaching $137.06. The stock had a trading volume of 6,073,946 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,736,211. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $134.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $141.22. The company has a current ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a market capitalization of $121.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.41. Applied Materials, Inc. has a one year low of $114.39 and a one year high of $167.06.

Applied Materials ( NASDAQ:AMAT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $6.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.16 billion. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 55.62% and a net margin of 27.10%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.39 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 8.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 26th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. This is an increase from Applied Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 25th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.76%. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio is 13.35%.

Applied Materials declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Friday, March 11th that permits the company to repurchase $6.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the manufacturing equipment provider to reacquire up to 5.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com raised Applied Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, March 6th. UBS Group upped their target price on Applied Materials from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Applied Materials from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Bank of America upped their target price on Applied Materials from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Applied Materials from $166.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $170.66.

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

