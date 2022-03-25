Hans T. Schambye Buys 5,000 Shares of Galecto, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLTO) Stock

Galecto, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLTO – Get Rating) CEO Hans T. Schambye acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $2.15 per share, with a total value of $10,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.
Shares of Galecto stock opened at $2.47 on Friday. Galecto, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.67 and a 1 year high of $16.41. The company has a market capitalization of $62.40 million, a P/E ratio of -1.20 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $2.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.91.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Galecto from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st.
Galecto Company Profile (Get Rating)
Galecto, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops molecules for the treatment of fibrosis, cancer, inflammation, and other related diseases. The company's lead product candidate is GB0139, an inhaled inhibitor of galectin-3 that is in Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of severe fibrotic lung diseases, such as idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis, a life-threatening progressive fibrotic disease of the lung.
