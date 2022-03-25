Hans T. Schambye Buys 5,000 Shares of Galecto, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLTO) Stock

Galecto, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLTO – Get Rating) CEO Hans T. Schambye acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $2.15 per share, with a total value of $10,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of Galecto stock opened at $2.47 on Friday. Galecto, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.67 and a 1 year high of $16.41. The company has a market capitalization of $62.40 million, a P/E ratio of -1.20 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $2.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.91.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Galecto from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Galecto during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new position in Galecto in the 2nd quarter valued at $124,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Galecto in the 2nd quarter valued at $378,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Galecto in the 2nd quarter valued at $65,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Galecto by 159.2% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 102,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,000 after acquiring an additional 63,200 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.19% of the company’s stock.

Galecto, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops molecules for the treatment of fibrosis, cancer, inflammation, and other related diseases. The company's lead product candidate is GB0139, an inhaled inhibitor of galectin-3 that is in Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of severe fibrotic lung diseases, such as idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis, a life-threatening progressive fibrotic disease of the lung.

