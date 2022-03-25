Harbour Energy plc (OTCMKTS:PMOIF) Short Interest Update

Harbour Energy plc (OTCMKTS:PMOIF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,100 shares, a growth of 5,450.0% from the February 28th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 61,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:PMOIF traded up $0.98 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $6.88. 200 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,175. The business’s fifty day moving average is $5.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.02. Harbour Energy has a one year low of $4.29 and a one year high of $6.88.

Harbour Energy Plc is an oil and gas company, which engages in the exploration and production of upstream oil and gas. It focuses its operations in Falkland Islands, Indonesia, Vietnam, the United Kingdom, Mexico, and Norway. The company was founded in 1934 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

