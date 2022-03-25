Harbour Energy plc (OTCMKTS:PMOIF) Short Interest Update

Harbour Energy plc (OTCMKTS:PMOIF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,100 shares, a growth of 5,450.0% from the February 28th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 61,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:PMOIF traded up $0.98 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $6.88. 200 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,175. The business’s fifty day moving average is $5.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.02. Harbour Energy has a one year low of $4.29 and a one year high of $6.88.
Harbour Energy Company Profile (Get Rating)
