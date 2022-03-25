Hargreaves Lansdown (LON:HL) Given New GBX 1,250 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Hargreaves Lansdown (LON:HL – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 1,530 ($20.14) to GBX 1,250 ($16.46) in a report released on Thursday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Shore Capital reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Barclays cut their price target on Hargreaves Lansdown from GBX 1,840 ($24.22) to GBX 1,765 ($23.24) and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Berenberg Bank downgraded Hargreaves Lansdown to a hold rating and cut their price target for the stock from GBX 1,700 ($22.38) to GBX 1,250 ($16.46) in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Hargreaves Lansdown from GBX 1,315 ($17.31) to GBX 1,205 ($15.86) and set an underweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Hargreaves Lansdown currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 1,483.33 ($19.53).

LON HL opened at GBX 1,039.50 ($13.68) on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of £4.93 billion and a PE ratio of 18.65. Hargreaves Lansdown has a fifty-two week low of GBX 961.15 ($12.65) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,778 ($23.41). The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 1,203.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.44, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 1.88.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 3rd will be paid a GBX 12.26 ($0.16) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a yield of 0.94%. Hargreaves Lansdown’s payout ratio is 69.52%.

In related news, insider Amy Stirling purchased 2,278 shares of Hargreaves Lansdown stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 1,091 ($14.36) per share, with a total value of £24,852.98 ($32,718.51).

Hargreaves Lansdown Company Profile

Hargreaves Lansdown plc provides investment services for individuals and corporates in the United Kingdom and Poland. It primarily operates Vantage, a direct-to-investor platform. The company offers stocks and shares individual savings accounts (ISAs), fund and share accounts, and junior and lifetime ISAs.

