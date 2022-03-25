Hargreaves Lansdown (OTCMKTS:HRGLY) Rating Lowered to Underperform at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Hargreaves Lansdown (OTCMKTS:HRGLY – Get Rating) from a hold rating to an underperform rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Hargreaves Lansdown’s FY2022 earnings at $1.16 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $1.08 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.25 EPS.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on HRGLY. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Hargreaves Lansdown from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and set a GBX 1,470 ($19.35) price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown from GBX 1,590 ($20.93) to GBX 1,530 ($20.14) in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Citigroup upgraded shares of Hargreaves Lansdown from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown from GBX 1,315 ($17.31) to GBX 1,205 ($15.86) in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank cut shares of Hargreaves Lansdown from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $1,166.17.

Shares of HRGLY stock opened at $28.65 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $33.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.64. Hargreaves Lansdown has a 12-month low of $27.58 and a 12-month high of $51.04.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 4th will be paid a $0.2824 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a yield of 4.45%.

Hargreaves Lansdown Plc engages in the provision of investment products and services, financial planning and advice. The company was founded by Peter Kendal Hargreaves and Stephen Philip Lansdown in July 1981 and is headquartered in Bristol, the United Kingdom.

