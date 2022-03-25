Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRMY) Director Jack Nielsen Sells 6,576 Shares

Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRMY – Get Rating) Director Jack Nielsen sold 6,576 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.13, for a total value of $329,654.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Jack Nielsen also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Harmony Biosciences alerts:

On Thursday, March 24th, Jack Nielsen sold 18,935 shares of Harmony Biosciences stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.12, for a total value of $949,022.20.

On Thursday, March 17th, Jack Nielsen sold 5,896 shares of Harmony Biosciences stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.05, for a total value of $295,094.80.

Shares of HRMY stock opened at $50.19 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $40.23 and a 200 day moving average of $39.64. Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.09 and a 52 week high of $51.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.54 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a quick ratio of 5.21, a current ratio of 5.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

Harmony Biosciences ( NASDAQ:HRMY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.02. Harmony Biosciences had a return on equity of 75.85% and a net margin of 11.33%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.25 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Valor Management LLC bought a new position in Harmony Biosciences in the fourth quarter worth $478,337,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Harmony Biosciences by 131.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,739,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,463,000 after purchasing an additional 2,125,593 shares in the last quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. raised its holdings in Harmony Biosciences by 41.1% in the fourth quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 1,750,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,620,000 after purchasing an additional 509,585 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Harmony Biosciences by 95.5% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 775,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,075,000 after purchasing an additional 378,825 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ashford Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Harmony Biosciences by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. Ashford Capital Management Inc. now owns 694,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,626,000 after acquiring an additional 64,310 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on HRMY. Oppenheimer began coverage on Harmony Biosciences in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Harmony Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.60.

Harmony Biosciences Company Profile (Get Rating)

Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies for patients with rare neurological disorders. Its product, WAKIX is a medication for the treatment of excessive daytime sleepiness in adult patients with narcolepsy in the United States.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Harmony Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harmony Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.