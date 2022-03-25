Harsco (NYSE:HSC) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Harsco (NYSE:HSC – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.500-$0.660 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.770. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Harsco also updated its Q1 2022 guidance to $0.060-$0.070 EPS.
NYSE HSC traded up $0.06 on Friday, hitting $12.27. 342,867 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 490,206. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. Harsco has a 1-year low of $10.42 and a 1-year high of $23.73. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $14.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $972.09 million, a PE ratio of -306.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 2.00.
Harsco (NYSE:HSC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.15. Harsco had a negative net margin of 0.15% and a positive return on equity of 9.05%. The business had revenue of $462.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $446.18 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.12 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Harsco will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
In related news, CEO F Nicholas Grasberger III acquired 25,000 shares of Harsco stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $11.92 per share, for a total transaction of $298,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.91% of the company’s stock.
A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Harsco during the fourth quarter worth $11,958,000. Barclays PLC raised its position in Harsco by 39.6% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 102,353 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,711,000 after acquiring an additional 29,025 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Harsco by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,733,479 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $212,776,000 after buying an additional 376,732 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Harsco by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,093,927 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,990,000 after buying an additional 160,602 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Harsco by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 109,969 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,838,000 after buying an additional 3,016 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.80% of the company’s stock.
About Harsco (Get Rating)
Harsco Corp. engages in the provision of industrial services and engineered products. It operates through the following business segments: Harsco Environmental, Harsco Clean Earth, and Harsco Rail. The Harsco Environmental provides environmental services and material processing to the global steel and metals industries.
