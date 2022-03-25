Harsco (NYSE:HSC) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Harsco (NYSE:HSC – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.500-$0.660 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.770. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Harsco also updated its Q1 2022 guidance to $0.060-$0.070 EPS.

NYSE HSC traded up $0.06 on Friday, hitting $12.27. 342,867 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 490,206. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. Harsco has a 1-year low of $10.42 and a 1-year high of $23.73. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $14.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $972.09 million, a PE ratio of -306.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 2.00.

Get Harsco alerts:

Harsco (NYSE:HSC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.15. Harsco had a negative net margin of 0.15% and a positive return on equity of 9.05%. The business had revenue of $462.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $446.18 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.12 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Harsco will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Harsco from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st.

In related news, CEO F Nicholas Grasberger III acquired 25,000 shares of Harsco stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $11.92 per share, for a total transaction of $298,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Harsco during the fourth quarter worth $11,958,000. Barclays PLC raised its position in Harsco by 39.6% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 102,353 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,711,000 after acquiring an additional 29,025 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Harsco by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,733,479 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $212,776,000 after buying an additional 376,732 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Harsco by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,093,927 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,990,000 after buying an additional 160,602 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Harsco by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 109,969 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,838,000 after buying an additional 3,016 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.80% of the company’s stock.

About Harsco (Get Rating)

Harsco Corp. engages in the provision of industrial services and engineered products. It operates through the following business segments: Harsco Environmental, Harsco Clean Earth, and Harsco Rail. The Harsco Environmental provides environmental services and material processing to the global steel and metals industries.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Harsco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harsco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.