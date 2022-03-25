Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) Sets New 52-Week Low at $85.69

Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $85.69 and last traded at $85.89, with a volume of 32771 shares. The stock had previously closed at $89.17.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on HAS. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Hasbro from $128.00 to $119.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Hasbro from $110.00 to $99.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. StockNews.com cut shares of Hasbro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, DA Davidson cut their price target on shares of Hasbro from $138.00 to $121.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $109.38.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $93.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $95.44. The stock has a market cap of $11.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.67 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.29.

Hasbro ( NASDAQ:HAS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.32. Hasbro had a net margin of 6.68% and a return on equity of 24.17%. The firm had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.87 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.27 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Hasbro, Inc. will post 5.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Investors of record on Monday, May 2nd will be issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 29th. This is a positive change from Hasbro’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. Hasbro’s dividend payout ratio is currently 88.03%.

In related news, EVP Tarrant L. Sibley sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $210,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 8.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its position in Hasbro by 75.0% in the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 308 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Hasbro during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Hasbro during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Hasbro by 118.1% during the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the period. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Hasbro by 286.8% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares during the period. 81.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hasbro Company Profile (NASDAQ:HAS)

Hasbro, Inc engages in the provision of children and family leisure time products and services with a portfolio of brands and entertainment properties. The firm operates under the following brands: Littlest Pet Shop and Magic: The Gathering, Monopoly, My Little Pony, Nerf, Play-Doh and Transformers. It operates through the following segments: United States and Canada, International, and Entertainment, Licensing and Digital and eOne.

