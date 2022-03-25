Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) Sets New 52-Week Low at $85.69

Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $85.69 and last traded at $85.89, with a volume of 32771 shares. The stock had previously closed at $89.17.
Several brokerages recently weighed in on HAS. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Hasbro from $128.00 to $119.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Hasbro from $110.00 to $99.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. StockNews.com cut shares of Hasbro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, DA Davidson cut their price target on shares of Hasbro from $138.00 to $121.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $109.38.
The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $93.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $95.44. The stock has a market cap of $11.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.67 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.29.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Investors of record on Monday, May 2nd will be issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 29th. This is a positive change from Hasbro’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. Hasbro’s dividend payout ratio is currently 88.03%.
In related news, EVP Tarrant L. Sibley sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $210,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 8.40% of the company’s stock.
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its position in Hasbro by 75.0% in the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 308 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Hasbro during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Hasbro during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Hasbro by 118.1% during the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the period. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Hasbro by 286.8% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares during the period. 81.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Hasbro Company Profile (NASDAQ:HAS)
Hasbro, Inc engages in the provision of children and family leisure time products and services with a portfolio of brands and entertainment properties. The firm operates under the following brands: Littlest Pet Shop and Magic: The Gathering, Monopoly, My Little Pony, Nerf, Play-Doh and Transformers. It operates through the following segments: United States and Canada, International, and Entertainment, Licensing and Digital and eOne.
