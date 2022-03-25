Hauck and Aufhaeuser Analysts Give Puma (ETR:PUM) a €100.00 Price Target

Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €100.00 ($109.89) price objective on Puma (ETR:PUM – Get Rating) in a report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other analysts have also commented on PUM. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €134.00 ($147.25) price objective on Puma in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Berenberg Bank set a €115.00 ($126.37) target price on Puma in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. UBS Group set a €113.00 ($124.18) target price on Puma in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Warburg Research set a €130.00 ($142.86) price objective on Puma in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €90.00 ($98.90) price objective on Puma in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of €111.91 ($122.97).

Puma stock opened at €76.34 ($83.89) on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of €84.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of €97.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.42 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.33. Puma has a 12-month low of €62.38 ($68.55) and a 12-month high of €115.40 ($126.81).

PUMA SE, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, sells, and markets footwear, apparel, and accessories in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas and, the Asia Pacific. The company offers performance and sport-inspired lifestyle products in categories, such as football, cricket, handball, rugby, volleyball, running, training and fitness, golf, and motorsports.

