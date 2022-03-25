Haven Protocol Reaches One Day Volume of $1.96 Million (XHV)

Haven Protocol (XHV) traded 16.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on March 25th. Haven Protocol has a market capitalization of $125.56 million and $1.96 million worth of Haven Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Haven Protocol coin can now be purchased for $4.78 or 0.00010776 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Haven Protocol has traded 4.6% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Haven Protocol alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $44,360.99 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,107.18 or 0.07004298 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000296 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $124.01 or 0.00279555 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $361.17 or 0.00814170 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47.62 or 0.00107340 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.92 or 0.00013340 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.39 or 0.00007633 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $199.60 or 0.00449937 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $196.10 or 0.00442063 BTC.

About Haven Protocol

XHV is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight Heavy hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 21st, 2018. Haven Protocol’s total supply is 26,264,877 coins. Haven Protocol’s official Twitter account is @HavenProtocol . Haven Protocol’s official website is havenprotocol.org . The Reddit community for Haven Protocol is /r/havenprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Haven (XHV) is an ecosystem of digital assets with accounts only you can access, balances only you can view and transactions only you control. Haven is based on Monero giving every asset within the ecosystem world class privacy, provides a range of synthetic fiat currencies and digital assets, enabling commerce and portfolio diversification and enables you to store, convert and transact in the form of money you prefer whether it’s xUSD, xCNY or xGOLD. Algorithmic and decentralized, Haven claims to have low fees, Infinite Liquidity, No Middleman a allow for Financial Privacy. “

Haven Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Haven Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Haven Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Haven Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Haven Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Haven Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.