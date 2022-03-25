Hayward (NYSE:HAYW) Upgraded to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hayward (NYSE:HAYW – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $19.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Hayward Holdings Inc. is a designer, manufacturer and marketer of a broad portfolio of pool equipment and associated automation systems. The company’s brand portfolio includes AquaVac(R), AquaRite(R), ColorLogic(R), Navigator(R), OmniLogic(R), OmniHub(TM), TriStar(R), Super Pump(R), TurboCell(R), pHin(TM), CAT Controllers(R), HCP Pumps and Saline C(R) Series. Hayward Holdings Inc. is headquartered in Berkeley Heights, NJ. “

Get Hayward alerts:

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on HAYW. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Hayward from $30.00 to $26.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Hayward from $25.00 to $20.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Hayward from $26.00 to $22.00 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Hayward from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Hayward from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $24.50.

Shares of HAYW stock opened at $16.67 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.89 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -104.18. Hayward has a one year low of $15.61 and a one year high of $28.65. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $18.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 1.70.

Hayward (NYSE:HAYW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27. The company had revenue of $352.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $354.54 million. Hayward had a net margin of 14.53% and a return on equity of 20.57%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 35.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Hayward will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Rick Roetken sold 66,000 shares of Hayward stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.21, for a total transaction of $1,663,860.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Ccmp Capital, Lp sold 2,694,696 shares of Hayward stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.80, for a total transaction of $53,354,980.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in Hayward in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Hayward by 654.2% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 929 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC purchased a new stake in Hayward in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in Hayward in the 4th quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new stake in Hayward in the 4th quarter valued at about $74,000. 54.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hayward Company Profile (Get Rating)

Hayward Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets a portfolio of pool equipment and associated automation systems in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers a range of pool equipment, including pumps, filters, robotic, suction and pressure cleaners, heaters, water features and landscape lighting, salt chlorine generators, safety equipment, automatic cleaners, sanitizers, controls, and LED lights, as well as industrial thermoplastic valves and process liquid control products for in-ground residential pools, above ground pools, and commercial pools.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Hayward (HAYW)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Hayward Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hayward and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.