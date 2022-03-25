HC Wainwright Increases Western Copper and Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:WRN) Price Target to $4.25

Western Copper and Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:WRN – Get Rating) (TSE:WRN) had its target price raised by HC Wainwright from $4.00 to $4.25 in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 120.21% from the stock’s previous close.

Western Copper and Gold stock opened at $1.93 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $292.25 million, a P/E ratio of -64.33 and a beta of 2.47. Western Copper and Gold has a one year low of $1.18 and a one year high of $2.83.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in Western Copper and Gold by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 489,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $730,000 after acquiring an additional 8,102 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Western Copper and Gold in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Western Copper and Gold in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $115,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Western Copper and Gold by 208.2% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 64,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 43,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Western Copper and Gold by 29.5% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 37,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 8,598 shares in the last quarter. 11.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Western Copper & Gold Corp. operates as an exploration stage company. It focuses on the development of Casino Project. The company was founded on March 17, 2006 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

