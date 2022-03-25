HC Wainwright Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for NioCorp Developments (OTCMKTS:NIOBF)

HC Wainwright reiterated their buy rating on shares of NioCorp Developments (OTCMKTS:NIOBF – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $1.40 target price on the stock.

Shares of OTCMKTS NIOBF opened at $0.89 on Tuesday. NioCorp Developments has a 52-week low of $0.70 and a 52-week high of $1.48. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.91.

NioCorp Developments Ltd. engages in the evaluation, acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral deposits. It focuses on a superalloy materials project in Southeast Nebraska for the production of niobium, scandium, and titanium. The company was founded on February 27, 1987 and is headquartered in Centennial, CO.

