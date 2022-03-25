HCI Group (NYSE:HCI) Lifted to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of HCI Group (NYSE:HCI – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “HCI Group, Inc. is a holding company that conducts its business activities through its subsidiaries. It is engaged in diverse business activities, including property and casualty insurance, information technology, real estate and reinsurance. The company, through its largest subsidiary, Homeowners Choice Property & Casualty Insurance Company, Inc., provides property and casualty insurance. Its insurance product includes property and casualty homeowners insurance, condominium-owners’ insurance and tenants insurance to individuals owning property. HCI Group, Inc., formerly known as Homeowners Choice, Inc., is headquartered in Tampa, Florida. “

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of HCI Group from $110.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. StockNews.com cut shares of HCI Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, March 17th.

Shares of HCI opened at $69.79 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $65.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $95.35. HCI Group has a 12-month low of $57.51 and a 12-month high of $139.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $720.51 million, a PE ratio of 249.26 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

HCI Group (NYSE:HCI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 8th. The insurance provider reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.24. HCI Group had a return on equity of 0.60% and a net margin of 0.46%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.22 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that HCI Group will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 18th were given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 17th. HCI Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 571.45%.

In other news, insider Andrew L. Graham sold 784 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.89, for a total value of $54,009.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 24.71% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of HCI Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of HCI Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of HCI Group by 24.2% in the fourth quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 1,092 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new stake in HCI Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $160,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in HCI Group by 188.9% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,600 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $176,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.89% of the company’s stock.

HCI Group, Inc engages in the business of property and casualty insurance, reinsurance, real estate, and information technology. It operates through the following segments: Insurance Operations, Real Estate, and Corporate and Others. The Insurance Operations segment includes the property and casualty insurance division and reinsurance division.

