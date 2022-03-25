Head-To-Head Comparison: Viracta Therapeutics (VIRX) vs. The Competition

Viracta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VIRX – Get Rating) is one of 932 publicly-traded companies in the “Pharmaceutical preparations” industry, but how does it contrast to its competitors? We will compare Viracta Therapeutics to related companies based on the strength of its risk, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and profitability.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

42.1% of Viracta Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 45.6% of shares of all “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies are owned by institutional investors. 3.7% of Viracta Therapeutics shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 14.7% of shares of all “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Viracta Therapeutics has a beta of 2.13, meaning that its stock price is 113% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Viracta Therapeutics’ competitors have a beta of 1.06, meaning that their average stock price is 6% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Viracta Therapeutics and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Viracta Therapeutics 0 0 4 0 3.00 Viracta Therapeutics Competitors 5809 20270 42711 834 2.55

Viracta Therapeutics presently has a consensus target price of $27.00, indicating a potential upside of 627.76%. As a group, “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies have a potential upside of 98.71%. Given Viracta Therapeutics’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Viracta Therapeutics is more favorable than its competitors.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Viracta Therapeutics and its competitors revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Viracta Therapeutics $120,000.00 -$21.61 million -0.60 Viracta Therapeutics Competitors $1.92 billion $257.10 million -2.04

Viracta Therapeutics’ competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Viracta Therapeutics. Viracta Therapeutics is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares Viracta Therapeutics and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Viracta Therapeutics N/A -27.22% -23.51% Viracta Therapeutics Competitors -4,260.98% -133.91% -12.45%

Summary

Viracta Therapeutics beats its competitors on 7 of the 13 factors compared.

Viracta Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Viracta Therapeutics, Inc. a clinical-stage, biomarker-directed precision oncology company focused on new medicines for the treatment of virus-associated malignancies. It develops antiviral agent valganciclovir as an oral combination therapy which is in a Phase 2 clinical trial for EBV-positive lymphomas. The company was founded on February 10, 1998 and is headquartered in Cardiff, CA.

