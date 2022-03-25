Head to Head Contrast: Conduent (NASDAQ:CNDT) vs. Rimini Street (NASDAQ:RMNI)

Conduent (NASDAQ:CNDT – Get Rating) and Rimini Street (NASDAQ:RMNI – Get Rating) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Conduent and Rimini Street’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Conduent -0.68% 13.45% 3.83% Rimini Street 15.30% -58.05% 25.98%

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Conduent and Rimini Street, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Conduent 0 4 0 0 2.00 Rimini Street 0 1 2 0 2.67

Conduent presently has a consensus price target of $7.00, suggesting a potential upside of 44.93%. Rimini Street has a consensus price target of $8.83, suggesting a potential upside of 49.72%. Given Rimini Street’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Rimini Street is more favorable than Conduent.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Conduent and Rimini Street’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Conduent $4.14 billion 0.25 -$28.00 million ($0.18) -26.83 Rimini Street $374.43 million 1.38 $75.22 million $0.50 11.80

Rimini Street has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Conduent. Conduent is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Rimini Street, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

78.0% of Conduent shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 66.1% of Rimini Street shares are held by institutional investors. 0.6% of Conduent shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 48.4% of Rimini Street shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility & Risk

Conduent has a beta of 1.87, indicating that its stock price is 87% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Rimini Street has a beta of 0.78, indicating that its stock price is 22% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Rimini Street beats Conduent on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Conduent Company Profile (Get Rating)

Conduent, Inc. engages in the provision of business process services with expertise in transaction-intensive processing, analytics, and automation. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Industries, Government Services and Transportation. The Commercial Industries segment provides business process services and customized solutions to clients in a variety of industries. The Government Services segment provides government-centric business process services and subject matter experts to U.S. federal, state and local and foreign governments. The Transportation segment provides systems and support to transportation departments and agencies globally. The company was founded on April 18, 1906 and is headquartered in Florham Park, NJ.

Rimini Street Company Profile (Get Rating)

Rimini Street, Inc. engages in the provision of enterprise software support products and services. It offers global tax, legal, and regulatory update, security support, proactive support, advanced technology, license advisory and onboarding and archiving services. The company was founded by Seth A. Ravin and Thomas C. Shay on September 8, 2005 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.

