Head-To-Head Contrast: National Energy Services Reunited (NASDAQ:NESR) & Enservco (NYSE:ENSV)

National Energy Services Reunited (NASDAQ:NESR – Get Rating) and Enservco (NYSE:ENSV – Get Rating) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings and valuation.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for National Energy Services Reunited and Enservco, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score National Energy Services Reunited 0 0 2 0 3.00 Enservco 0 0 0 0 N/A

National Energy Services Reunited currently has a consensus target price of $13.50, suggesting a potential upside of 53.41%. Given National Energy Services Reunited’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe National Energy Services Reunited is more favorable than Enservco.

Profitability

This table compares National Energy Services Reunited and Enservco’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets National Energy Services Reunited 4.30% 5.19% 2.98% Enservco -56.24% -85.58% -22.33%

Risk & Volatility

National Energy Services Reunited has a beta of 0.75, meaning that its stock price is 25% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Enservco has a beta of 1.07, meaning that its stock price is 7% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

42.0% of National Energy Services Reunited shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 3.6% of Enservco shares are held by institutional investors. 20.1% of Enservco shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares National Energy Services Reunited and Enservco’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio National Energy Services Reunited $834.15 million 0.96 $50.09 million N/A N/A Enservco $15.68 million 2.66 -$2.51 million ($1.09) -3.35

National Energy Services Reunited has higher revenue and earnings than Enservco.

Summary

National Energy Services Reunited beats Enservco on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

National Energy Services Reunited Company Profile (Get Rating)

National Energy Services Reunited Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of oilfield services. It operates through the following segments: Production Services and Drilling & Evaluation Services. The Production Services segment includes coiled tubing, cementing, stimulation and pumping, nitrogen services, filtration services, completions, pipelines, laboratory services, and artificial lift services. The Drilling and Evaluation Services segment offers well testing services, drilling services and rental, fishing and remediation, drilling and workover rigs, wireline logging services, turbines drilling, directional drilling, slickline services, and drilling fluids. The company was founded on January 23, 2017 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

Enservco Company Profile (Get Rating)

Enservco Corp. engages in the provision of services to the domestic onshore oil and natural gas industry. It operates through the Production Services and Completion and Other Services segments. The Production Services segment utilizes a fleet of hot oil trucks and acidizing units to provide maintenance services to the domestic oil and gas industry. The Completion and Other Services segment focuses on fleet of frac water heating units to provide frac water heating services and related support services to the domestic oil and gas industry. The company was founded by Michael D. Herman on February 28, 1980 and is headquartered in Longmont, CO.

