Head-To-Head Contrast: WOWI (OTCMKTS:WOWU) and LiveVox (NASDAQ:LVOX)

WOWI (OTCMKTS:WOWU – Get Rating) and LiveVox (NASDAQ:LVOX – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares WOWI and LiveVox’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets WOWI N/A N/A N/A LiveVox N/A -90.49% -39.09%

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for WOWI and LiveVox, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score WOWI 0 0 0 0 N/A LiveVox 0 2 4 0 2.67

LiveVox has a consensus price target of $8.50, indicating a potential upside of 174.19%. Given LiveVox’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe LiveVox is more favorable than WOWI.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares WOWI and LiveVox’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio WOWI N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A LiveVox $119.23 million 2.55 -$103.19 million N/A N/A

WOWI has higher earnings, but lower revenue than LiveVox.

Risk and Volatility

WOWI has a beta of -42.28, suggesting that its share price is 4,328% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, LiveVox has a beta of 0.4, suggesting that its share price is 60% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

88.9% of LiveVox shares are owned by institutional investors. 41.0% of WOWI shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 20.0% of LiveVox shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

LiveVox beats WOWI on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About WOWI (Get Rating)

WOWI, Inc., an early-stage company, engages in the business of licensing technology and intellectual property to operators and businesses in the legal cannabis industry in the United States. The company also provides packaging and labeling, as well as equipment and real property leasing services to various companies. In addition, it offers a plethora of consulting services, including proper business structure and management services in the legal cannabis space serving cultivations, growers, extractors, and dispensaries that operate legally in states that has legal medicinal and/or recreational legislation. The company is headquartered in Centennial, Colorado.

About LiveVox (Get Rating)

LiveVox Holding, Inc. develops and provides cloud contact center software for businesses. Its products include Four Clouds, an outbound voice solution that enables to manage regulatory requirements with the option of three manual and one automated outbound dialing system; bundles, including two-way messaging, outbound campaigns and compliance, speech analytics, inbound contact center, and cloud interactive voice response (IVR) solutions; inbound voice solutions, which comprise automatic call distributor, IVR, and wallboards; and blended omnichannel solutions, such as voice, email, SMS, virtual agents, and webchat. The company also offers CRM, which leverages unified customer profiles to create, facilitate, and manages digital engagement; Workforce Optimization, that helps contact centers to measure and manage agent workforce; and SpeechIQ, an AI-driven speech analytics solution to promote compliance, productivity, and quality in contact centers. The company serves financial services, teleservices, healthcare, telecom, customer care, BPO, and collection industries. The company was incorporated in 1998 and is based in San Francisco, California. LiveVox Holding, Inc. has additional locations in Atlanta, Georgia; Bengaluru, India; Denver, Colorado; Medellin, Colombia; New York, New York; St. Louis, Missouri; and Columbus, Ohio.

