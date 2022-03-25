Head to Head Review: Sight Sciences (NASDAQ:SGHT) vs. Liquidia (NASDAQ:LQDA)

Sight Sciences (NASDAQ:SGHT – Get Rating) and Liquidia (NASDAQ:LQDA – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, institutional ownership, valuation and earnings.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Sight Sciences and Liquidia’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sight Sciences N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Liquidia $12.85 million 29.99 -$59.76 million ($0.71) -10.35

Sight Sciences has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Liquidia.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Sight Sciences and Liquidia, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sight Sciences 0 0 5 0 3.00 Liquidia 0 1 2 0 2.67

Sight Sciences presently has a consensus price target of $40.50, suggesting a potential upside of 174.58%. Liquidia has a consensus price target of $11.33, suggesting a potential upside of 54.20%. Given Sight Sciences’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Sight Sciences is more favorable than Liquidia.

Profitability

This table compares Sight Sciences and Liquidia’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sight Sciences N/A N/A N/A Liquidia -269.01% -71.68% -51.35%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

49.2% of Sight Sciences shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 33.6% of Liquidia shares are held by institutional investors. 29.5% of Liquidia shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Sight Sciences beats Liquidia on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Sight Sciences Company Profile (Get Rating)

Sight Sciences, Inc., an ophthalmic medical device company, engages the development and commercialization of surgical and nonsurgical technologies for the treatment of eye diseases. The company's products include OMNI Surgical System, a therapeutic device used by ophthalmic surgeons to reduce intraocular pressure in adult glaucoma patients; and TearCare System, a wearable eyelid technology, for the treatment of dry eye disease (DED) for ophthalmologists and optometrists. It offers products through sales representatives and distributors to hospitals, medical centers, and eyecare professionals in the United States. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Menlo Park, California.

Liquidia Company Profile (Get Rating)

Liquidia Corp. operates as a holding company which through its subsidiary engages in developing and commercializing biopharmaceutical products. It engages in novel products development used in PRINT technology to transform the lives of patients. PRINT is a particle engineering platform that enables precise production of uniform drug particles designed to improve the safety, efficacy and performance of a wide range of therapies. The company was founded on June 28, 2020 and is headquartered in Morrisville, NC.

