Head to Head Survey: Mexco Energy (NYSE:MXC) and Genel Energy (OTCMKTS:GEGYY)

Mexco Energy (NYSE:MXC – Get Rating) and Genel Energy (OTCMKTS:GEGYY – Get Rating) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, valuation, institutional ownership, profitability, risk and analyst recommendations.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

4.0% of Mexco Energy shares are held by institutional investors. 52.3% of Mexco Energy shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Mexco Energy and Genel Energy’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Mexco Energy $2.80 million 13.82 $160,000.00 $0.71 25.68 Genel Energy $159.70 million 3.69 -$416.90 million N/A N/A

Mexco Energy has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Genel Energy.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Mexco Energy and Genel Energy, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Mexco Energy 0 0 0 0 N/A Genel Energy 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

This table compares Mexco Energy and Genel Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mexco Energy 26.95% 15.11% 13.14% Genel Energy N/A N/A N/A

Risk and Volatility

Mexco Energy has a beta of 1.29, suggesting that its share price is 29% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Genel Energy has a beta of -0.64, suggesting that its share price is 164% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Mexco Energy beats Genel Energy on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Mexco Energy Company Profile (Get Rating)

Mexco Energy Corp. operates as an independent oil and gas company, which engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of natural gas properties and crude oil. The firm operates its oil & gas exploration in the following areas: the Delaware Basin located in the Western portion of the Permian Basin, including Lea and Eddy Counties, New Mexico, and Loving County, Texas and the Midland Basin located in the Eastern portion of the Permian Basin, including Reagan, Upton, Midland, Martin, Howard, and Glasscock Counties, Texas. The company was founded in April 1972 and is headquartered in Midland, TX.

Genel Energy Company Profile (Get Rating)

Genel Energy Plc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of oil and gas exploration services. It operates through the Production and Pre-production segments. The Production segment comprises the producing fields on the Tawke PSC, the Taq Taq PSC, and the Sarta PSC. The Pre-production segment includes the discovered resource held under the Qara Dagh PSC, the Bina Bawi PSC, and the Miran PSC. The company was founded by Nathaniel Philip Victor James Rothschild, Anthony Bryan Hayward, Julian R. Metherell, and Tom James Daniel on April 1, 2011 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

