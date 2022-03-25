Heidelberger Druckmaschinen Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:HDD) Shares Down 1.7%

Heidelberger Druckmaschinen Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:HDD – Get Rating)’s stock price was down 1.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as €2.61 ($2.87) and last traded at €2.64 ($2.90). Approximately 864,549 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 56% from the average daily volume of 1,950,000 shares. The stock had previously closed at €2.68 ($2.95).

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on HDD shares. Baader Bank set a €3.10 ($3.41) price target on Heidelberger Druckmaschinen Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Warburg Research set a €2.90 ($3.19) target price on shares of Heidelberger Druckmaschinen Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Wednesday, February 9th.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is €2.58 and its 200-day moving average price is €2.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 121.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $763.88 million and a PE ratio of -132.11.

Heidelberger Druckmaschinen Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, sells, and deals in printing press and other print media industry products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia/Pacific, Eastern Europe, North America, and South America. It operates through Heidelberg Digital Technology, Heidelberg Lifecycle Solutions, and Heidelberg Financial Services segments.

