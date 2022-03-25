Helios Towers (LON:HTWS) Price Target Cut to GBX 155

Helios Towers (LON:HTWS – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Barclays from GBX 160 ($2.11) to GBX 155 ($2.04) in a research report report published on Monday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. Barclays currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Separately, Berenberg Bank reissued a buy rating on shares of Helios Towers in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 202.80 ($2.67).

HTWS opened at GBX 117.40 ($1.55) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 879.41, a current ratio of 2.70 and a quick ratio of 2.51. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 142.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 158.09. Helios Towers has a 1-year low of GBX 115.14 ($1.52) and a 1-year high of GBX 190.44 ($2.51). The firm has a market capitalization of £1.23 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.12.

Helios Towers plc, an independent tower company, builds, acquires, and operates telecommunications towers and related passive infrastructure. It provides site space to mobile network operators and other telecommunications providers that in turn provide wireless voice and data services to consumers and businesses.

