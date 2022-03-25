Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (FRA:HEN3) Given a €82.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Rese…

Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €82.00 ($90.11) price target on Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (FRA:HEN3 – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

HEN3 has been the topic of a number of other reports. Berenberg Bank set a €64.00 ($70.33) target price on Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group set a €80.00 ($87.91) price target on Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Oddo Bhf set a €75.00 ($82.42) price target on Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a report on Monday, January 31st. Royal Bank of Canada set a €67.00 ($73.63) price target on Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, Barclays set a €80.00 ($87.91) price target on Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a report on Monday, January 31st. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Henkel AG & Co. KGaA has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of €81.12 ($89.14).

Get Henkel AG & Co. KGaA alerts:

Shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA stock opened at €61.70 ($67.80) on Thursday. Henkel AG & Co. KGaA has a one year low of €103.00 ($113.19) and a one year high of €129.65 ($142.47). The stock’s fifty day moving average is €70.67 and its 200 day moving average is €74.20.

Henkel AG & Co KGaA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the adhesive technologies, beauty care, and laundry and home care businesses worldwide. The company's Adhesive Technologies segment offers adhesives, sealants, and functional coatings for various business areas, including packaging and consumer goods; automotive and metals; electronics and industrials; and craftsmen, construction, and professional industries.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Henkel AG & Co. KGaA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Henkel AG & Co. KGaA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.