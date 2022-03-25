Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:HENKY) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:HENKY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,100 shares, a decrease of 92.6% from the February 28th total of 82,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 656,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of HENKY stock traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $16.68. The company had a trading volume of 86,036 shares, compared to its average volume of 206,099. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Henkel AG & Co. KGaA has a 12 month low of $16.51 and a 12 month high of $26.04. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.99.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on HENKY. Societe Generale raised Henkel AG & Co. KGaA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 17th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.00.

Henkel AG & Co KGaA engages in the production, sale, and distribution of home and beauty care products. The firm also provides adhesive technology solutions. It operates through the following segments: Adhesive Technologies, Beauty Care, and Laundry & Home Care. The Adhesive Technologies segment sells adhesives, sealants, and functional coatings for consumers, craftsmen, and industrial applications.

