Hennessy Advisors Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Covetrus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVET)

Hennessy Advisors Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Covetrus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVET – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 79,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,800 shares during the period. Hennessy Advisors Inc. owned about 0.06% of Covetrus worth $1,592,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in CVET. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Covetrus by 1.2% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 45,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $828,000 after acquiring an additional 542 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of Covetrus by 15.7% in the third quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 12,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,000 after buying an additional 1,677 shares during the period. Trustcore Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Covetrus in the third quarter valued at $31,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its stake in shares of Covetrus by 2.3% in the third quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 78,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,420,000 after buying an additional 1,738 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Covetrus by 0.3% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 703,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,761,000 after buying an additional 1,848 shares during the period. 97.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Benjamin Wolin sold 26,320 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $526,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ CVET opened at $16.88 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.33 billion, a PE ratio of -43.28 and a beta of 2.03. Covetrus, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.56 and a fifty-two week high of $31.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.94. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $17.40 and a 200-day moving average of $18.46.

Covetrus (NASDAQ:CVET – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. Covetrus had a positive return on equity of 1.63% and a negative net margin of 1.18%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.14 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Covetrus, Inc. will post 0.89 EPS for the current year.

CVET has been the topic of several research reports. TheStreet lowered Covetrus from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Covetrus from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.17.

Covetrus, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an animal-health technology and services company. It engages in the sale of animal-health consumable products, including proprietary and Covetrus branded products, small equipment, laboratory products, large equipment, equipment repair services, branded and generic pharmaceuticals, vaccines, surgical products, diagnostic tests, infection-control products, parasiticides, and vitamins and supplements to wholesale and retail customers.

