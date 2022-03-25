Hennessy Advisors Inc. Decreases Position in VirnetX Holding Corp (NYSE:VHC)

Hennessy Advisors Inc. reduced its position in shares of VirnetX Holding Corp (NYSE:VHC – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 435,700 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 15,600 shares during the period. Hennessy Advisors Inc. owned about 0.61% of VirnetX worth $1,133,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in VirnetX by 98.7% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,404 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 4,174 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in VirnetX in the third quarter valued at $40,000. National Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in VirnetX in the third quarter valued at $44,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in VirnetX in the third quarter valued at $68,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in VirnetX by 91.4% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 17,724 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 8,463 shares during the last quarter. 28.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE VHC opened at $1.87 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $133.21 million, a PE ratio of -3.28 and a beta of 0.70. VirnetX Holding Corp has a one year low of $1.60 and a one year high of $5.72. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.96.

VirnetX Holding Corp. engages in the provision of Internet security software and technology solutions to facilitate secure network communications, including 5G and 4G LTE. Its products include Gabriel Secure Gateway, Gabriel Collaboration Suite, Gabriel Secure Domains, Gabriel Secure Communication Platform, and Gabriel Connection Tchnology.

