Hennessy Advisors Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI)

Hennessy Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI – Get Rating) by 18.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 120,000 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,000 shares during the period. Hennessy Advisors Inc. owned 0.24% of Texas Capital Bancshares worth $7,230,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL boosted its stake in Texas Capital Bancshares by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 3,700 shares of the bank’s stock worth $222,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP boosted its stake in Texas Capital Bancshares by 17.4% in the 3rd quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 1,394 shares of the bank’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its stake in Texas Capital Bancshares by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 18,622 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,118,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Texas Capital Bancshares by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,424 shares of the bank’s stock worth $385,000 after buying an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 4,210.0% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 431 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 421 shares in the last quarter. 94.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Texas Capital Bancshares alerts:

Shares of TCBI opened at $60.88 on Friday. Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. has a 52 week low of $54.27 and a 52 week high of $85.02. The firm has a market cap of $3.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.26, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $64.16 and a 200-day moving average of $61.68.

Texas Capital Bancshares ( NASDAQ:TCBI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The bank reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.28. Texas Capital Bancshares had a return on equity of 9.00% and a net margin of 25.02%. The business had revenue of $225.49 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $215.31 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.14 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on TCBI. StockNews.com raised Texas Capital Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Bank of America reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $69.00 target price on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on Texas Capital Bancshares from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 21st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.63.

Texas Capital Bancshares Company Profile (Get Rating)

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Texas Capital Bank, is a full-service financial services firm that delivers customized solutions to businesses, entrepreneurs, and individual customers. The company offers commercial banking, consumer banking, investment banking, and wealth management services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TCBI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Capital Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Capital Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.