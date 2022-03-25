Hennessy Advisors Inc. Lowers Holdings in Vista Outdoor Inc. (NYSE:VSTO)

Hennessy Advisors Inc. decreased its position in Vista Outdoor Inc. (NYSE:VSTO – Get Rating) by 83.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 88,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 459,800 shares during the period. Hennessy Advisors Inc. owned 0.15% of Vista Outdoor worth $4,077,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vista Outdoor in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Huntington National Bank raised its stake in Vista Outdoor by 56.3% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 833 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in Vista Outdoor by 78.3% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 888 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in Vista Outdoor by 39.6% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vista Outdoor by 73.4% in the fourth quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 537 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.04% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Jason R. Vanderbrink sold 3,104 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.79, for a total value of $111,092.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.78% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE VSTO opened at $36.51 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 2.64 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $37.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.90. Vista Outdoor Inc. has a 1 year low of $28.22 and a 1 year high of $52.69. The company has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.08 and a beta of 0.57.

Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.22. Vista Outdoor had a return on equity of 49.40% and a net margin of 15.09%. The firm had revenue of $794.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $746.79 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.03 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 38.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Vista Outdoor Inc. will post 8.06 earnings per share for the current year.

VSTO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Monness Crespi & Hardt reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of Vista Outdoor in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Roth Capital reduced their price objective on shares of Vista Outdoor from $61.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Vista Outdoor from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.11.

Vista Outdoor, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of consumer products in the outdoor sports and recreation markets. It operates through the following segments: Shooting Sports and Outdoor Products. The Shooting Sports segment is comprised of ammunition and hunting & shooting accessories product lines.

