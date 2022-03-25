Hennessy Advisors Inc. Purchases 6,000 Shares of Alliance Data Systems Co. (NYSE:ADS)

Hennessy Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Alliance Data Systems Co. (NYSE:ADS – Get Rating) by 9.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 73,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,000 shares during the quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. owned about 0.15% of Alliance Data Systems worth $4,860,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in Alliance Data Systems by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,708 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $374,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the period. Cubic Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Alliance Data Systems by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Cubic Asset Management LLC now owns 17,487 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,164,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp increased its stake in Alliance Data Systems by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 2,218 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $224,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Hourglass Capital LLC increased its stake in Alliance Data Systems by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Hourglass Capital LLC now owns 17,780 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,794,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management increased its stake in Alliance Data Systems by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 4,454 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $449,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. 99.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Alliance Data Systems alerts:

A number of research firms have issued reports on ADS. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Alliance Data Systems from $109.00 to $104.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Oppenheimer cut Alliance Data Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. Wolfe Research cut Alliance Data Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Alliance Data Systems from $115.00 to $85.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Alliance Data Systems from $90.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $114.08.

Shares of ADS stock opened at $58.64 on Friday. Alliance Data Systems Co. has a twelve month low of $53.30 and a twelve month high of $128.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 2.16. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $65.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $76.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

Alliance Data Systems (NYSE:ADS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The business services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.74. Alliance Data Systems had a return on equity of 43.42% and a net margin of 19.75%. The business had revenue of $855.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $929.30 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.21 EPS. Research analysts predict that Alliance Data Systems Co. will post 11.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alliance Data Systems announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Tuesday, March 1st that permits the company to repurchase 200,000 shares. This repurchase authorization permits the business services provider to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th were issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 10th. Alliance Data Systems’s dividend payout ratio is 5.24%.

Alliance Data Systems Profile (Get Rating)

Alliance Data Systems Corp. engages in the provision of data-driven and transaction-based marketing, customer loyalty and payment solutions. Its products and services include credit cards, loan financing, processing, and servicing, marketing, data and analytics, and digital offerings. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Columbus, Ohio.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Alliance Data Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alliance Data Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.