Hennessy Advisors Inc. Sells 2,300 Shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Hennessy Advisors Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 100,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,300 shares during the quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $4,767,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wealth Architects LLC increased its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Wealth Architects LLC now owns 10,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $516,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the period. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 4,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the period. Atlas Brown Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 11,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $523,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the period. Islay Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 2,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the period. Finally, Chicago Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 13,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $628,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the period. 59.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MO stock opened at $52.50 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $95.41 billion, a PE ratio of 39.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.59. Altria Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $42.53 and a 1 year high of $53.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.67, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.30.

Altria Group ( NYSE:MO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.09. The company had revenue of $6.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5 billion. Altria Group had a return on equity of 1,009.13% and a net margin of 9.51%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.99 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.84 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.86%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 24th. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 270.68%.

MO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Altria Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $48.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Bank of America downgraded Altria Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $56.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Altria Group from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Altria Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.71.

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands, as well as provides on! oral nicotine pouches.

