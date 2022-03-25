Hennessy Advisors Inc. Trims Stake in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Hennessy Advisors Inc. reduced its position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 21,500 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. Hennessy Advisors Inc.’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $5,764,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC raised its stake in McDonald’s by 50.0% during the 3rd quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC now owns 123 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in McDonald’s during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new stake in McDonald’s during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Guidance Point Advisors LLC acquired a new position in McDonald’s during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, PFG Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in McDonald’s during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. 67.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get McDonald's alerts:

In other news, Director Catherine M. Engelbert purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $244.18 per share, for a total transaction of $244,180.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

McDonald’s stock opened at $240.26 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $246.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $249.98. The stock has a market cap of $178.65 billion, a PE ratio of 23.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.61. McDonald’s Co. has a one year low of $217.68 and a one year high of $271.15.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.31 by ($0.08). McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 119.62% and a net margin of 32.49%. The company had revenue of $6.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.03 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.70 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that McDonald’s Co. will post 10.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $1.38 per share. This represents a $5.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 28th. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.98%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on MCD shares. Tigress Financial boosted their target price on McDonald’s from $271.00 to $314.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on McDonald’s from $268.00 to $293.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on McDonald’s from $284.00 to $287.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, BTIG Research upped their target price on McDonald’s from $255.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, McDonald’s presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $279.75.

McDonald’s Company Profile (Get Rating)

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, wraps, fries, salads, oatmeal, shakes, desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including biscuit and bagel sandwiches, breakfast burritos, hotcakes, and other sandwiches.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for McDonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McDonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.