Herbalife Nutrition (NYSE:HLF) Sets New 1-Year Low at $32.60

Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (NYSE:HLF – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $32.60 and last traded at $32.85, with a volume of 10895 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.98.

Several research analysts have weighed in on HLF shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Herbalife Nutrition from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Herbalife Nutrition from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, B. Riley lowered their target price on shares of Herbalife Nutrition from $58.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.17.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $39.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.45. The company has a market cap of $3.38 billion, a PE ratio of 7.51 and a beta of 1.09.

Herbalife Nutrition ( NYSE:HLF Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by ($0.02). Herbalife Nutrition had a negative return on equity of 38.29% and a net margin of 7.71%. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.36 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.71 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Route One Investment Company L.P. increased its holdings in Herbalife Nutrition by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Route One Investment Company L.P. now owns 9,112,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,984,000 after buying an additional 321,500 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Herbalife Nutrition by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,223,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,881,000 after buying an additional 38,740 shares during the last quarter. Deccan Value Investors L.P. increased its holdings in Herbalife Nutrition by 26.3% during the third quarter. Deccan Value Investors L.P. now owns 3,745,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,726,000 after buying an additional 780,218 shares during the last quarter. CAS Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in Herbalife Nutrition by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. CAS Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,062,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,359,000 after purchasing an additional 66,300 shares during the period. Finally, Bronte Capital Management Pty Ltd. boosted its position in Herbalife Nutrition by 17.5% during the fourth quarter. Bronte Capital Management Pty Ltd. now owns 2,755,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,786,000 after purchasing an additional 410,086 shares during the period.

Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the development and sale of nutrition solutions. It operates through the following segments: North America, Mexico, South and Central America, Europe, Middle East, and Africa, Asia pacific, and China. The company was founded by Mark Reynolds Hughes in February 1980 and is headquartered in George Town, Cayman Islands.

