Highland/iBoxx Senior Loan ETF (NASDAQ:SNLN) Short Interest Update

Highland/iBoxx Senior Loan ETF (NASDAQ:SNLN – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 58,700 shares, a growth of 3,161.1% from the February 28th total of 1,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 24,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.4 days.

SNLN stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $15.59. 12,393 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,768. Highland/iBoxx Senior Loan ETF has a 12-month low of $15.32 and a 12-month high of $16.24. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $15.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.89.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 15th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.31%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Highland/iBoxx Senior Loan ETF by 29.1% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Highland/iBoxx Senior Loan ETF by 209.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 6,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 4,412 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Highland/iBoxx Senior Loan ETF by 43.1% in the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 15,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after acquiring an additional 4,634 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Highland/iBoxx Senior Loan ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $248,000. Finally, Financial Advocates Investment Management increased its holdings in shares of Highland/iBoxx Senior Loan ETF by 20.7% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 21,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $347,000 after acquiring an additional 3,719 shares during the last quarter.

