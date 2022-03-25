Highland/iBoxx Senior Loan ETF (NASDAQ:SNLN) Short Interest Update

Highland/iBoxx Senior Loan ETF (NASDAQ:SNLN – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 58,700 shares, a growth of 3,161.1% from the February 28th total of 1,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 24,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.4 days.
SNLN stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $15.59. 12,393 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,768. Highland/iBoxx Senior Loan ETF has a 12-month low of $15.32 and a 12-month high of $16.24. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $15.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.89.
The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 15th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.31%.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Highland/iBoxx Senior Loan ETF (SNLN)
- 3 Best Cybersecurity Stocks: Cyber Threats Are on the Rise
- 3 Commodity Stocks to Buy on Dips
- Is NIO The Buy Of The Year?
- The Institutions Shed Darden Restaurants International
- MarketBeat Podcast: 3 Stocks for Your Watchlist
Receive News & Ratings for Highland/iBoxx Senior Loan ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Highland/iBoxx Senior Loan ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.