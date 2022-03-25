HireRight (NYSE:HRT) PT Lowered to $31.00 at The Goldman Sachs Group

HireRight (NYSE:HRT – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by The Goldman Sachs Group from $35.00 to $31.00 in a report published on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on HRT. StockNews.com lowered shares of HireRight from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of HireRight in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. They set an outperform rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of HireRight in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. They set a buy rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of HireRight in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. They set a buy rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. Finally, KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of HireRight in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. They set a sector weight rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, HireRight currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $22.75.

HRT opened at $16.40 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $12.81. HireRight has a 12-month low of $10.66 and a 12-month high of $19.46.

HireRight ( NYSE:HRT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 21st. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.26.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HRT. Searle & CO. bought a new position in HireRight in the 4th quarter valued at about $568,000. Strs Ohio bought a new position in HireRight in the 4th quarter valued at about $83,000. Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new position in HireRight in the 4th quarter valued at about $12,839,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust bought a new position in HireRight in the 4th quarter valued at about $13,045,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in HireRight in the 4th quarter valued at about $251,000.

HireRight Holdings Corporation provides technology-driven workforce risk management and compliance solutions. It offers background screening, verification, identification, monitoring, and drug and health screening services for customers worldwide. It offers its services via software and data platform that integrates into its customers' HCM systems enabling workflows for workforce hiring, onboarding, and monitoring.

