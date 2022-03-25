Hixon Zuercher LLC Has $6.32 Million Stock Position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Hixon Zuercher LLC raised its stake in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 5.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 17,590 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 886 shares during the quarter. Mastercard makes up 3.2% of Hixon Zuercher LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Hixon Zuercher LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $6,320,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the third quarter valued at $237,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Mastercard by 1.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,779,658 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $6,856,264,000 after buying an additional 259,715 shares in the last quarter. IFG Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Mastercard by 6.9% in the third quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 602 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $209,000 after buying an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Mastercard by 4.5% in the third quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 943 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $328,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arden Trust Co increased its stake in shares of Mastercard by 6.4% in the third quarter. Arden Trust Co now owns 2,800 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $974,000 after buying an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. 73.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE MA traded up $7.17 during trading on Thursday, hitting $349.35. The stock had a trading volume of 2,481,726 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,038,881. The company has a market capitalization of $341.48 billion, a PE ratio of 39.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $357.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $352.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. Mastercard Incorporated has a 12 month low of $305.61 and a 12 month high of $401.50.

Mastercard ( NYSE:MA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The credit services provider reported $2.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $5.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.17 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 122.90% and a net margin of 46.00%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.64 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Mastercard Incorporated will post 10.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mastercard declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, November 30th that permits the company to repurchase $8.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the credit services provider to purchase up to 2.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be given a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 7th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.37%.

In related news, insider Edward Grunde Mclaughlin sold 15,310 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $360.26, for a total transaction of $5,515,580.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 155,060 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $372.93, for a total value of $57,826,525.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 480,490 shares of company stock worth $181,379,981 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on MA shares. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Mastercard from $453.00 to $447.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Mastercard from $455.00 to $430.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Mastercard from $448.00 to $449.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Wedbush lowered their price objective on Mastercard from $400.00 to $380.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price objective on Mastercard from $465.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $429.20.

Mastercard, Inc operates as a technology company. The firm engages in the payments industry that connects consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments and business. It offers payment solutions for the development and implementation of credit, debit, prepaid, commercial and payment programs.

