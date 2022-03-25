Honda Motor Co., Ltd. (NYSE:HMC) Holdings Cut by Parallel Advisors LLC

Parallel Advisors LLC lowered its position in Honda Motor Co., Ltd. (NYSE:HMC – Get Rating) by 43.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,878 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,245 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Honda Motor were worth $196,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in shares of Honda Motor by 1.4% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 24,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $762,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Honda Motor by 32.9% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Intersect Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Honda Motor by 5.9% in the third quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 7,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Honda Motor by 3.2% in the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 13,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $428,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares during the period. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Honda Motor by 17.1% in the third quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 3,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 22.31% of the company’s stock.

NYSE HMC opened at $28.48 on Friday. Honda Motor Co., Ltd. has a 12 month low of $26.16 and a 12 month high of $33.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.17 billion, a PE ratio of 6.75, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 0.72. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.48.

Honda Motor ( NYSE:HMC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.13. Honda Motor had a net margin of 5.57% and a return on equity of 8.24%. The business had revenue of $32.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.32 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Honda Motor Co., Ltd. will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Honda Motor from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th.

Honda Motor Company Profile

Honda Motor Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of automobiles, motorcycles, and power products. It operates through the following segments: Automobile, Motorcycle, Financial Services, and Power Product and Other Businesses. The Automobile segment manufactures and sells automobiles and related accessories.

