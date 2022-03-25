Hookipa Pharma’s (HOOK) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at HC Wainwright

Hookipa Pharma (NASDAQ:HOOK – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at HC Wainwright in a note issued to investors on Friday, TipRanks reports. They presently have a $8.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price target indicates a potential upside of 311.31% from the company’s current price.

HOOK has been the topic of several other reports. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on shares of Hookipa Pharma from $3.00 to $4.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Hookipa Pharma from $11.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hookipa Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Hookipa Pharma from $23.00 to $16.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded shares of Hookipa Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Hookipa Pharma has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.93.

NASDAQ:HOOK traded up $0.23 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $1.95. The stock had a trading volume of 11,949 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,059,117. Hookipa Pharma has a 1-year low of $1.25 and a 1-year high of $20.00. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 4.45 and a quick ratio of 4.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.84 million, a P/E ratio of -0.92 and a beta of 0.86.

Hookipa Pharma ( NASDAQ:HOOK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 24th. The company reported ($0.65) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by ($0.12). Hookipa Pharma had a negative return on equity of 50.48% and a negative net margin of 339.35%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.46) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Hookipa Pharma will post -2.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC acquired a new position in Hookipa Pharma during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in Hookipa Pharma during the third quarter worth $62,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Hookipa Pharma during the third quarter worth $70,000. HighVista Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Hookipa Pharma in the third quarter valued at about $71,000. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Hookipa Pharma by 94.4% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 31,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 15,454 shares during the period. 50.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HOOKIPA Pharma Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops immunotherapeutics targeting infectious diseases and cancers based on its proprietary arenavirus platform. The company's lead infectious disease product candidate is HB-101, which is in a randomized double-blinded Phase 2 clinical trial in cytomegalovirus-negative patients awaiting kidney transplantation from cytomegalovirus-positive donors.

