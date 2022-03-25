Hudbay Minerals (TSE:HBM) PT Lowered to C$13.00 at Raymond James

Hudbay Minerals (TSE:HBM – Get Rating) (NYSE:HBM) had its price target lowered by Raymond James from C$14.00 to C$13.00 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the mining company’s stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Hudbay Minerals’ Q1 2022 earnings at $0.23 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.13 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.16 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.34 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.84 EPS.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Scotiabank cut their target price on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$12.50 to C$11.50 in a research note on Monday, February 28th. CIBC cut their target price on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$15.00 to C$14.00 in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Royal Bank of Canada set a C$12.00 target price on shares of Hudbay Minerals and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Hudbay Minerals to C$12.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, CSFB upped their price target on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$11.50 to C$12.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$12.84.

Shares of TSE:HBM opened at C$10.13 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$9.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$9.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 85.20. Hudbay Minerals has a 12-month low of C$6.70 and a 12-month high of C$11.62. The company has a market cap of C$2.65 billion and a P/E ratio of -8.60.

Hudbay Minerals ( TSE:HBM Get Rating ) (NYSE:HBM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The mining company reported C$0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of C$0.16. The firm had revenue of C$536.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$551.94 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Hudbay Minerals will post 1.3300001 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 7th. Hudbay Minerals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -1.35%.

Hudbay Minerals Company Profile

Hudbay Minerals Inc, a diversified mining company, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the discovery, production, and marketing of base and precious metals in North and South America. It produces copper concentrates containing copper, gold, and silver; molybdenum concentrates; and zinc metals.

