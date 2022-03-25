Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. is a full-service, vertically integrated real estate company focused on owning, operating and acquiring office properties and media and entertainment properties in select growth markets primarily in Northern and Southern California. These markets include Los Angeles, Orange County, San Diego, San Francisco, Silicon Valley and the East Bay. The Company is headquartered in Los Angeles, California. “

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Piper Sandler lowered Hudson Pacific Properties from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $38.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Mizuho lowered Hudson Pacific Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $29.00 to $24.50 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Hudson Pacific Properties from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Robert W. Baird cut Hudson Pacific Properties from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $32.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut Hudson Pacific Properties from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Hudson Pacific Properties has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.50.

Shares of HPP stock opened at $27.07 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 676.92, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.80. Hudson Pacific Properties has a fifty-two week low of $21.97 and a fifty-two week high of $30.35. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $25.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.54.

Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.44). The business had revenue of $240.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $224.81 million. Hudson Pacific Properties had a return on equity of 0.41% and a net margin of 1.68%. Hudson Pacific Properties’s quarterly revenue was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.44 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Hudson Pacific Properties will post 2.06 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Hudson Pacific Properties during the fourth quarter valued at about $226,268,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Hudson Pacific Properties by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,406,536 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $454,823,000 after purchasing an additional 925,232 shares during the period. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Hudson Pacific Properties during the fourth quarter valued at about $5,678,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Hudson Pacific Properties by 16.0% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,111,677 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $126,309,000 after purchasing an additional 706,138 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its holdings in Hudson Pacific Properties by 57.4% during the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 551,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $13,615,000 after purchasing an additional 201,000 shares during the period. 94.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc is a real estate company. It owns, operates, develops and acquires office, media, and entertainment properties. The company operates through two segments: Office Properties and Studio Properties. The Office Properties segment manages office properties located in California and Pacific Northwest.

