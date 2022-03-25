Huntington National Bank Acquires 3,596 Shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Get Rating) by 445.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,404 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,596 shares during the quarter. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $115,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of WMB. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its stake in Williams Companies by 14.2% during the 3rd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 140,487 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $3,644,000 after purchasing an additional 17,431 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Williams Companies by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 76,100 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,982,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management increased its stake in Williams Companies by 13.7% during the 4th quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 16,808 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $438,000 after purchasing an additional 2,021 shares in the last quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Williams Companies by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 484,275 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $12,562,000 after purchasing an additional 21,259 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. increased its stake in Williams Companies by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 2,400,183 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $62,261,000 after purchasing an additional 140,534 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.55% of the company’s stock.

Get Williams Companies alerts:

A number of analysts have weighed in on WMB shares. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Williams Companies from $27.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Williams Companies from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Williams Companies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Williams Companies from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Williams Companies from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.31.

In other Williams Companies news, SVP Walter J. Bennett sold 24,219 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.70, for a total value of $719,304.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Alan S. Armstrong sold 156,523 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.18, for a total transaction of $4,723,864.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 288,593 shares of company stock valued at $8,918,279 over the last 90 days. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE WMB opened at $32.93 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $30.75 and a 200 day moving average of $28.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.57 and a beta of 1.26. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $22.97 and a 12-month high of $34.39.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The pipeline company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $3.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.82 billion. Williams Companies had a net margin of 14.27% and a return on equity of 11.60%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.31 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.37 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th will be given a dividend of $0.425 per share. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.16%. This is a positive change from Williams Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. Williams Companies’s payout ratio is 137.10%.

Williams Companies Profile (Get Rating)

The Williams Cos., Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company, which explores, produces, transports, sells and processes natural gas and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Transmission and Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, and West. The Transmission and Gulf of Mexico segment consists of interstate natural gas pipelines, the Transco and Northwest Pipelines, as well as natural gas gathering and processing and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Williams Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Williams Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.